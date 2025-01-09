By Avery Ranieri

Some local high school upperclassmen attending Bell Creek Academy have a dream. These students, who are enrolled in the AICE/Cambridge program, take on advanced course loads and recognize that a dream without a plan is just a wish. The students in this program are eligible for a 13-day European trip through Education First Travel (EF) with their school to broaden their horizons, unite with new cultures and experience life abroad.

Only a select number of students are permitted to enroll based on their academic rigor and having completed AICE level courses throughout high school. At a young age, this really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Being part of the Cambridge program, the classmates will first visit Cambridge University in England, spend a couple more days in the area and soon later will take the Eurostar to Paris for an extended amount of time before flying to Barcelona.

“I am hopeful that this opportunity will deepen the way I see the world and my role in it,” stated one of the students.

Although the trip is heavily tourism-based, there are multiple educational aspects as well. The travelers have the opportunity to complete a 16-week course regarding how they will use the experience for their future perspectives. This course will then grant college credit, which is important to these excelling students who are applying to or shortly starting their future academic careers. They will also focus on international history by attending multiple walking tours of supplemental locations, such as the House of Parliament and the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

With optimistic mindsets, these young learners have a goal of raising money through fundraising, community outreach and generous donations. If you are a business looking to become a sponsor or are an individual who is willing to make a contribution or simply learn more about this opportunity, please contact aicetrip2025@gmail.com. Any amount of support to this group means the world. Let’s help their dream come true!