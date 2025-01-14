Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) 5K on the Runway is on its way, taking off on Saturday, April 12. This event, like no other in the Tampa Bay area, gives participants the rare opportunity to run on the airport’s Runway 10/28. The run benefits United Way Suncoast, an organization that supports community outreach programs and provides direct and significant impact to improve the lives of thousands of people in the Tampa Bay area.

Registration is limited to the first 2,000 participants and opens on Wednesday, January 15.

Not in Tampa? Sign up for TPA’s Virtual 5K. You pick the path and run when it’s convenient for you. TPA will mail you an awesome TPA 5K shirt with its new finisher medal in April.

Gates open at 6 a.m.

Runners move to the starting line at 7:20 a.m.

The race starts promptly at 8 a.m.

Bib/Shirt Pickup Dates:

Wednesday, April 9 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.).

Thursday, April 10 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.).

At the race site on April 12 (6-7:30 a.m.). Please arrive early.

NOTE: All children must be able to complete the course on their own. No strollers or baby carriers are permitted.

Location:

Tampa Bay Boulevard, off Dale Mabry Highway.

Parking directions at 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd., Tampa, FL 33614.

For more information, visit www.tampaairport.com/5k or email tpaevents@tampaairport.com.