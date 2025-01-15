The Florida Strawberry Festival announced today tickets for Reba McEntire’s upcoming performance at the 90th annual event sold at a record-breaking speed. McEntire is set to perform Friday, February 28, at 7:30 p.m. on the Wish Farms Soundstage and the concert sold out shortly after ticket sales went live in December 2024.

Festival officials anticipate an audience of approximately 10,000 guests and noted that a limited number of individual seats are still available for the evening show.

“We are very excited to announce that McEntire’s concert at the Florida Strawberry Festival has set an opening-day-ticket sales record. We learned just how many people love Reba and how many people love the Florida Strawberry Festival,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “The festival directors and staff work hard to bring the best musical artists possible to our guests each year, and I am pleased we could bring Reba to Plant City once again in 2025. We can’t wait to welcome her and all her fans to BerryFest25, where ‘The Stage is Set’ for an unforgettable evening.”

Although McEntire is sold out, there are 11 additional days of live performances to see.

“As we unveil our headline entertainment for BerryFest25, I am beyond excited to say this year’s theme perfectly captures the energy and anticipation surrounding our incredible lineup,” said Robinson. “We’re thrilled to welcome chart-topping stars like Lauren Daigle, The Beach Boys, Nelly, Jon Pardi, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sawyer Brown, Bailey Zimmerman and many more, who will bring their talent and excitement to our stage. With such amazing performances in store, this year’s festival is sure to be one for the books. We’ve worked hard to create an event that celebrates not just our community’s love for strawberries but also our shared passion for music, fun and tradition. Get ready — ‘The Stage Is Set!’, and we can’t wait to see you there!”

In addition to headline entertainment, the event will host more than 20 on-grounds entertainers, over 85 rides, 150 food vendors, seven livestock shows, six food contests and hundreds of arts and crafts.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, more than 600,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, strawberry shortcake. The 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival, where ‘The Stage Is Set!’, will take place from Thursday, February 27, through Sunday, March 9, at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City.

For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok (#berryfest25). Reserved seat tickets are still available for the festival’s other headline entertainment acts and can be purchased on its website, over the phone at 813-754-1996 or at the Amscot Main Ticket Gate 1.