Voodoo Brewing Co., the high-energy, less-than-traditional brewpub franchise, continues its rapid expansion with the opening of its fourth Florida location in Valrico. The new brewpub, located at 3432 S.R. 60, officially opened its doors in December 2024 under the ownership of Chris Ciulla, marking another milestone in this key growth market for the brand.

“This is just the next step in our growth plans,” said Matteo Rachocki, chairman of the Voodoo Brewery Co. Board. “We are pumped to be growing in Valrico, and we know Chris will do a great job representing the brand and creating that community-first brewpub feel we all know and love.”

Ciulla, a former staffing business executive, is leading the brand’s expansion in Valrico. A Florida native, he moved back to his home state from New York in 2023 and immediately began looking for a business opportunity that would provide the perfect mix of flexibility and local focus. He came across Voodoo Brewing Co. and knew the one-of-a-kind concept was the perfect fit.

“Voodoo Brewing Co. has consistently seen a strong response from guests across the country, both in its brewpubs and through retail sales,” said Ciulla. “Knowing this, I am incredibly excited to be bringing the concept to Valrico.”

The Valrico deal is the fourth in Florida, a major milestone for the brand. Like all Voodoo Brewing Co. locations, the Valrico brewpub will feature a customized logo, menu items tailored to local tastes, consistent community events and the brand’s iconic ‘liquid gold’ craft beer, craft cocktails and hard seltzers.

Currently, Voodoo Brewing Co. is at capacity for new franchisees. Future locations are being awarded selectively, with a waitlist available for potential openings.

“At Voodoo Brewing Co., we remain dedicated to creating spaces where communities can gather, enjoy great beer and make lasting memories,” said Rachocki. “Each new location is an opportunity to expand our mission of quality, creativity and connection.”

With a dedicated franchisee, the iconic Voodoo Brewing Co. experience can be curated in a range of communities. The team is focused on partnering with the right people who bring ideals and a level of passion in line with the Voodoo Brewing Co. mission.

About Voodoo Brewing Co.

More than just a brewery, Voodoo Brewing Co. is a community of passionate beer lovers dedicated to pushing the boundaries of craft beer. Alongside world-renowned ‘liquid gold,’ provided directly from the brewery, local owners offer killer food, craft cocktails and hard seltzer in their community-focused brewpubs. Each location has a customized store icon, locally inspired menu and consistent local events, allowing Voodoo Brewing Co. franchise partners to become truly immersed in their communities.

With over 30 locations across multiple states, Voodoo Brewing Co. has already captured the hearts of beer enthusiasts nationwide and has proven itself as the fastest-growing brewpub franchise in the world. Now, it is on track to quickly grow roots across the nation.

For more information, visit https://voodoofranchising.com/.