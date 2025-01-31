In front of dozens of supporters, family members and dignitaries, Bob Henriquez was sworn into his fourth consecutive term as Hillsborough County property appraiser on the morning of January 7 at the Frederick B. Karl County Center in downtown Tampa.

Henriquez, a fifth-generation resident of Tampa, took the oath of office from former Hillsborough County Public Defender Julianne Holt. Among those in attendance for the ceremony were Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Meyers and representatives from the offices Hillsborough County Clerk of the County Victor Crist, Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer and Hillsborough County Public Defender Lisa McLean.

After taking the oath, Henriquez addressed the crowd and spoke of being humbled to earn the voters’ trust to serve as property appraiser for a fourth term and his continued desire to make his office efficient, modern and transparent for the public he serves.

“In many ways, I want to view this fourth term as my first in the office,” Henriquez said. “For all the steps we have taken to improve and modernize the duties we perform, my staff and I never want rest on our laurels. We want to keep moving forward with the goal of making our office a model for other property appraisers around the nation — and the world.”

Prior to his election as property appraiser, Henriquez served eight years (1998-2006) as a representative in the state house. A graduate of Princeton University, Henriquez also worked as a county planner and administrator for the Florida Department of Children and Families, where he oversaw approximately 300 employees.

Henriquez is also well known locally as the former head football coach at Tampa Catholic High School, his prep alma mater, as well as an assistant at Jefferson and Hillsborough high schools. As Tampa Catholic’s head coach, Henriquez led the Crusaders to 13 playoff berths, seven district titles and two appearances in the state championships.

