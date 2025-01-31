State Attorney Suzy Lopez was officially sworn in for her first full term in office in front of a room of state and local leaders, supporters, attorneys and staff. Gov. Ron DeSantis was the keynote speaker for this historic occasion as Lopez officially became the first woman ever elected to serve as State Attorney in Hillsborough County. Former Florida Attorney General and current nominee for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi swore in Lopez, while current Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody held the Bible for the ceremony.

Lopez told the crowd of state and local leaders and supporters that she will continue to enforce and follow the law to make our community a safer place. She thanked her colleagues, supporters, law enforcement officers and local leaders for their commitment to ensuring that Hillsborough County remains safe under her watch.

Since she arrived to lead this agency in August 2022, Lopez has successfully put the concerns of crime victims ahead of criminals while partnering with law enforcement to see a record reduction in crime. She has personally mourned with families who have lost loved ones to criminal violence and does so with compassion and care.

“I promise to proudly serve my hometown as we pursue public safety together. Working for victims and their families is why we get up every day. We all want to live in a safe community, and we as prosecutors will enforce and follow the law with the help of our law enforcement partners. I thank my dedicated team of attorneys and support staff who value this community as much as I do and are committed to keeping our families safe,” said Lopez.

“Florida is a law-and-order state. That means our state attorneys uphold our laws, prosecute crimes and seek justice for victims. But too many prosecutors around the country put their ideological agenda over upholding their oath of office. Three years ago, Hillsborough County had such a state attorney. I removed him from office and replaced him with Suzy Lopez. Suzy has earned the trust of her community by restoring the rule of law and keeping Hillsborough County safe. That’s why she defeated the Soros-aligned candidate in November’s election, and she will continue to set an example for other state attorneys to follow,” said DeSantis.

The state attorney’s office is committed to keeping the public informed about the outcomes of major court cases to ensure transparency and accountability. The office believes it is of utmost importance for the public to understand how our justice system operates in order to build trust. To learn more about the outcome of cases prosecuted in our office, follow it on Twitter @HillsboroughSAO and @SuzyLopezSA, Instagram @HillsboroughStateAttorney and Facebook @HillsboroughSAO.