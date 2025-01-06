Ship Gulf Coast

Jimmy and Adrienne Lynch are the owners of Ship Gulf Coast and take pride in offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse needs of the community. It offers a wide range of shipping services for an easy rate comparison with FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service. Other services offered include mailbox rental, notary, finger printing, passport photos, U-Haul and professional packaging, as well as others. Its commitment to being a one-stop destination for packing, shipping, office services and more sets it apart.

Ship Gulf Coast is located at 11232 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, across the street from Riverview High School and next to Anytime Fitness. For more information on its services, call 813-741-9600 or visit its website at https://shipgulfcoast.com/.

Easterseals School For Limitless Learning Celebrates Official Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning (ESLL) recently held a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the official opening of its new private school campus in Valrico for children who are neurodiverse or have related disabilities. Easterseals Florida recognized a growing need for specialized education in the Bloomingdale area, leading to the founding of this new school.

ESLL offers hope to local families with innovative programs designed for children with autism, ADHD, dyspraxia, dyslexia and other disabilities. The school’s curriculum is tailored to meet the unique needs of its students, using hands-on activities and a play-based approach.

ESLL’s new campus is located at 2460 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 170, in Valrico. For more information, call 813-236-5589 or visit its website at www.easterseals.com.

Helping Hands Assistant LLC

Local resident Kathy Bass is the owner of Helping Hands Assistant LLC, your go-to gal for all things organized and efficient. With a career spanning from private individuals to businesses of various sizes, she has the experience to make your life easier, smoother and more productive. Are you running your own business and feel like you need a clone? Are you a homemaker with not enough time in your day? Or maybe you have aging parents who need a helping hand? If so, Bass is the lady to call.

She will manage daily tasks like scheduling appointments, running errands, handling household chores and organizing and generally offers a helping hand wherever needed. She also offers compassionate and reliable support to help seniors maintain their independence and continue to live comfortably at home, with services tailored to the unique needs of each individual.

Call Bass at 863-409-9890.

SouthShore Wealth Management Serves You With Integrity

SouthShore Wealth Management, owned by Mike McCormick, is an independent financial services firm committed to guiding you forward with up-front, data-informed financial advice and devoted, concierge-level service. Extensive industry knowledge and experience are the basis of your custom financial strategy, designed to support your lifestyle now and into the future.

SouthShore Wealth Management is located at 1601 Rickenbacker Dr., Ste. 1, in Sun City Center. For more information, visit its website at www.southshorewlth.com or call 813-499-9247.