First Choice Events & Entertainment wants to take your party to the next level with its concierge-style entertainment packages. From foam parties to the silent disco, there is something for everyone, from ages 2-102, and all of this is provided at the client’s location.

Originally from Pennsylvania, owner Brian Porter retired from the United States Air Force in 2009 and now is fully immersed in throwing foam parties and other events.

“A friend introduced me to the foam party business, and I fell in love with it immediately,” said Porter.

Previously known as Florida Foam Factory, Porter changed the name to First Choice Events & Entertainment in November 2024, as he expanded the business to offer more than just the Florida Foam Factory brand. While foam parties are the main attraction, options available include the Rock Lobster Silent Disco, GellyBall battles, glow foam and shooting gallery.

“Everyone loves the options,” said Porter. “Silent discos are really taking off.”

First Choice Events & Entertainment partners with local businesses to provide add-ons and further enhance guests’ experience. From flowers to fancy restrooms, Porter said that adding more options helps make the guests’ party planning stress-free. Pricing is designed to best suit the host and the event.

“We do not sell a product or service, we provide an experience,” Porter stressed. “It’s all about the memories.”

“I love to see people having fun from what First Choice offers,” he added.

Porter knows the importance of giving back to the community. He has been a member of several area chambers of commerce, regularly attending networking meetings. In 2022, he held the esteemed title of Honorary Mayor of Riverview.

First Choice Events & Entertainment can bring the party and get guests’ feet moving to the beat in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Pasco and Polk counties. Bookings are available seven days a week, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. For additional information, call 813-485-6360 or visit

https://firstchoiceeventsandentertainment.com/.