Leave it to Lexus to shine in the compact luxury crossover segment. And that too with an h after it. It may be a hybrid, but the 2025 NX 350h is a fun ride to take on the road, responding with quickness in any driving situation while loaded with luxury/tech goodies and assuring safety features. The lively SUV is suitably quick, sprints from 0 to 60 in just over seven seconds and tops at 200 mph.

A 2.5-liter, four-cylinder hybrid engine cranks out 240 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 179 pounds-feet of torque at 4,300 rpm. The all-wheel-drive NX is coupled with two battery-powered electric motors, the second one driving the rear wheels for better traction. It is mated to an ordinary continuous variable transmission. But drivers can pick the following modes: normal, eco and sport. During slowdown and braking, the vehicle uses regenerative decelerating to apply much of the wasted energy to recharge the hybrid battery.

The long and sleek front shows off the familiar Lexus spindle grille with a dark chrome trim, flanked by triple-beam LED headlights and fog lamps. The full-width tail lamp with the new LEXUS insignia is a fine touch. Step into the glowing (thanks to an array of ambient lights) and roomy cabin and quickly get cozy and comfy in the plush, semi-aniline leather seats. Atop the dashboard is a huge 14-inch touch screen for the driver to control climate, audio and phone. At 27.7 cubic feet behind the second row, we could have used some more cabin room, though the underfloor bin in the cargo area is a clever idea. Also, standard are the dual auto AC, eight-way power heated/cooled front seats and manual recline/fold 60/40 rear seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel/shifter, 10-speaker premium sound, head-up display, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, power moonroof/liftgate and power tilt/telescopic steering column.

Standard safety features include dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a front-passenger cushion airbag, along with side-impact door beams, four-wheel antilock brakes, electronic brake distribution and brake assist, vehicle stability and traction control, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, push-button start, three-point seatbelts with pretensioners and front/rear park sensors and crumple zones. For enhanced protection, there is the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes a precollision system to detect pedestrians, lane-departure alert with steer assist, smart beam headlamps and dynamic cruise control.

If you’re in the market for a compact luxury crossover with a forceful engine, admirable gas mileage (we averaged 36 mpg in combined driving) and ample creature comforts, the NX 350h fits the bill.