On December 13, 2024, Congresswoman Laurel Lee, U.S. representative for Florida’s 15th congressional district, announced Colonel Orlando Rodriguez as Florida’s 15th District 2024 Veteran of the Year.

“Colonel Rodriguez’s service and leadership have left a remarkable legacy on our community and nation. His impressive background coupled with his undeniable admiration and dedication for our great nation make him a deserving recipient of Florida’s 15th District’s Veteran of the Year award,” said Lee. “His commitment to service, the spirit of excellence and dedication to supporting fellow veterans are apparent. We are forever indebted to American heroes like Col. Rodriguez, and I am honored to present him with this recognition.”

Rodriguez is a retired United States Army colonel with nearly three decades of faithful and dedicated service to our nation. Born in Havana, Cuba, Rodriguez fled the island in 1959 but returned as part of the famed Brigade 2506, a CIA-sponsored group of Cuban exiles who carried out the Bay of Pigs invasion. After serving two years in a Cuban prison following the failed operation, Colonel Rodriguez was released to the United States and commissioned into the U.S. Army in 1963.

He went on to serve multiple combat tours in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry and 82nd Airborne Divisions. Later, Rodriguez served as one of President John F. Kennedy’s world-renowned Green Berets and acted as an advisor to U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. Rodriguez is one of the nation’s most highly decorated Hispanic military soldiers, including recognitions like the Silver Star, the Purple Heart, the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars and many more.

The Veteran of the Year award for Florida’s 15th District is awarded to an outstanding veteran from one of our United States Armed Forces branches from either Pasco, Polk or Hillsborough County. The recipient was selected based on the following criteria: a demonstration of commitment to service in their community, having a spirit of excellence and showing dedication to supporting their fellow veterans.