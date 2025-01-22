Experience Monster Jam live and become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, February 1-2. Get ready to cheer, scream and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over Tampa for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.

This isn’t just any event — it’s As Big As It Gets where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where every moment is unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.

Feel the Thrill of Full-Throttle Fun

Get ready for nonstop excitement as Tampa roars to life with gravity-defying stunts, heart-pounding races and plenty of big air. The world’s best drivers tear up on the dirt as they battle for the event championship in three competitions: Racing, Skills and everyone’s favorite, Freestyle, where Monster Jam trucks defy the laws of physics and do the impossible. Fans will be right in the middle of the action, helping to crown the event champion as they get to score the drivers in real time based on their skills, stunts and saves.

Start the Fun Early at the Monster Jam Pit Party

The day of fun starts at the Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday, where families can get up close and personal with these massive trucks, snap a selfie, meet their favorite drivers and collect autographs. It’s the perfect way to start a day of adrenaline-charged fun, packed with family-friendly activities.

Don’t Miss the Monster Jam Trackside Experience

Arrive early and get revved up with Monster Jam Trackside, happening about an hour before the event. It’s packed with driver interviews, pit crew sneak peeks and epic giveaways that’ll get everyone pumped up before the action begins. Then, watch as the opening ceremonies set the stage for non-stop Monster Jam madness.

Meet the Superstars of Monster Jam!

These aren’t just any drivers — they’re world-class male and female athletes who have mastered controlling these 12,000-pound beasts. Whether pulling off insane backflips, nailing vertical two-wheel tricks or tearing up the track in all-out racing, these drivers are ready to wow fans with the most mind-blowing live motorsports action around.

The competition is fierce as 12 top drivers battle it out for the Stadium Championship Series West title and a coveted spot in the Monster Jam World Finals in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, July 4, weekend. Fans can cheer on their favorites, like Adam Anderson in the legendary Grave Digger; fierce and fearless Kayla Blood driving Sparkle Smash, a 6-ton unicorn with a bold attitude; Tristan England driving JCB DIGatron, which was designed in conjunction with JCB’s engineering team and inspired by JCB’s iconic construction equipment; and more.

The February 1 event time is 7 p.m., and the pit party is open from 2:30-5:30 p.m. The February 2 event time is 3 p.m., and the pit party is open from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. An event ticket and pit party pass are required for entry into the pit parties.

Raymond James Stadium is located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. Tickets and pit party passes are available now for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Truck Lineup: Grave Digger, driven by Adam Anderson; Sparkle Smash, driven by Kayla Blood; JCB DIGatron, driven by Tristan England; Son-uva Digger, driven by Ryan Anderson; Megalodon, driven by Todd LeDuc; El Toro Loco, driven by Jamey Garner; TBA, driven by Bryce Kenny; Wild Side, driven by Zack Garner; Black Pearl, driven by Cole Venard; Jester, driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken, driven by Nick Pagliarulo; and Excaliber, driven by Michael Pagliarulo. (Truck and driver lineup subject to change.)

For more information, visit www.monsterjam.com/en-us/events/tampa-fl/feb-01-2025-feb-02-2025/.

Follow Monster Jam on its social media channels: Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to the Monster Jam YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/monsterjam.