Small business owner and kids’ health educator Sandra Coliny is making big waves as a finalist in the prestigious ‘Entrepreneur of Impact’ competition. This national competition celebrates leaders who are driving meaningful change in their communities, and Coliny is proudly representing the Tampa Bay area.

As the founder of HealthEd4KIDS, Coliny has dedicated her work to empowering kids to ‘Eat Well, Feel Well & Live Well’ by making better food and lifestyle choices. Her efforts have positively impacted families and kids, earning her a spot on this national stage.

“This journey has truly been about contributing to something greater than myself,” said Coliny. “Being recognized for my efforts is truly humbling and I hope it encourages others to leave a meaningful and lasting impact on the world.”

The Entrepreneur of Impact competition not only highlights innovative business practices but also shines a spotlight on leaders making real contributions to society. With a chance to win a feature in Forbes magazine, $25,000 and one-on-one mentorship with Daymond John of Shark Tank, Coliny hopes to leverage this platform to expand her work and inspire others.

Community support is the key to winning! Voting is now open through Thursday, March 27, at https://entrepreneurofimpact.org/2025/sandra-coliny. Support Coliny and help bring this recognition home to Tampa Bay.

The competition schedule with dates (daily voting is encouraged):

Top 20 (Now through Thursday, January 30).

Top 15 (Thursday, January 30, through Thursday, February 6).

Top 10 (Thursday, February 6, through Thursday, February 13).

Top 5 (Thursday, February 13, through Thursday, February 20).

Group Finals (Thursday, February 20, through Thursday, February 27).

Wildcard Round (Friday, February 28, through Sunday, March 2).

Quarter Finals (Monday, March 3, through Thursday, March 13).

Semifinals (Friday, March 14, through Thursday, March 20).

Finals (Friday, March 21, through Thursday, March 27).

The grand prize winner will be announced on or before Saturday, April 26.

To learn more about Coliny’s inspiring work, please visit her social media pages, www.youtube.com/@healthed4kids and Instagram @healthed4kids.

You can also purchase Coliny’s book, My First Coloring Book of Healthy Habits for Kids: Top 16 Fruits & Vegetables for Great Health, an Amazon No. 1 New Release in Health Teaching Materials, at www.amazon.com/first-coloring-book-healthy-habits/dp/b0ckh5mpyq.