Hillsborough County Commissioners are seeking residents to serve on several County citizen advisory boards and councils. Residents interested in seeking appointment must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County. These are voluntary positions and members serve without compensation. Applicants may apply to more than one board but may only serve on one board at a time unless specifically approved by the BOCC.

All applicants must submit a completed Questionnaire for County Appointments and a Standards of Conduct form. Additional requirements are in the information that follows.

Forms are available on the county’s website www.hcfl.gov. Type in the search box ‘Announcement & Forms’ to find the forms to download.

All forms must be signed and dated, and all questions must be answered in entirety to be eligible. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

If you apply to a board that requires a background check, you will be provided with a link to complete the online background check process. A response within 72 hours is required, at which time the link will expire.

The application is due by close of business on Wednesday, January 15. Appointments will be scheduled for a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners in February or March.

Forms can be:

Mailed to P. O. Box 1110, Tampa, FL 33601.

Faxed to 813-239-3916.

Emailed to rotgerg@hcfl.gov.

Delivered to 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., 2nd Floor, Tampa, FL 33602.

Arts Council of Hillsborough County

Meeting schedule: quarterly.

Building Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners

Citizens appointed to this board will be required to file an annual financial disclosure.

Meeting schedule: monthly, third Tuesday, 9 a.m.

Code Enforcement Board

Meeting attendance is required to maintain membership on this board. Unexcused absences or late notifications may result in removal from the board.

Meeting schedule: Monthly, third or fourth Friday, 9 a.m.

Council on Aging

Appointment to this council is contingent upon passing a criminal background check.

Meeting schedule: quarterly, second Tuesday.

County Internal Audit Committee

Meeting schedule: quarterly.

Cross Connection & Backflow Control Board

Meeting schedule: quarterly.

Health Care Advisory Board

Meeting schedule: monthly, third Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Health Council of West Central Florida Inc.

Meeting schedule: bimonthly, second Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Hillsborough River Technical Advisory Council

Meeting schedule: monthly, third Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Historic Preservation Challenge Grant Review Committee

Meeting schedule: to be determined.

Historic Resources Review Board

Meeting schedule: monthly, third Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Historical Advisory Council

Meeting schedule: quarterly, 4:30 p.m.

Human Relations Board

Meeting schedule: monthly, second Tuesday, 12 Noon.

Land Use Appeals Board

Meeting schedule: monthly, first Friday, 1:30 p.m., and as needed.

Mechanical Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners

Meeting schedule: quarterly, date and time to be determined.

Plumbing & Gas Board of Adjustment, Appeals & Examiners

Meeting schedule: quarterly, date and time to be determined.

Tourist Development Council

Meeting schedule: quarterly, 10:30 a.m.-12 Noon, and as called by the chair.