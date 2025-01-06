The 2024 Spirit of Community Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women, became a beacon of hope, inspiration and unity on November 22 at the Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch. At the luncheon, 14 extraordinary individuals were celebrated for their unwavering dedication to their communities.

The theme of the event, ‘Blossom,’ resonated deeply as guests and honorees shared stories of growth, resilience and service. Congresswoman Laurel Lee joined a packed room of community leaders, advocates and supporters, reinforcing the importance of recognizing and celebrating the positive changemakers among us.

Lila Star Morgan and Belinthia Berry, two exceptional honorees hailing from the heart of Southeast Hillsborough County, brought pride and recognition to East Tampa and Lithia. Their achievements were met with particular acclaim, as they embody the spirit of this vibrant region.

Morgan graduated early from high school while studying at Hillsborough Community College and has recently been promoted to the rank of captain in the Civil Air Patrol. She has a long list of accolades, including being president of the Youth Advisory Council and a leader within JROTC and Civil Air Patrol. Morgan is a remarkable individual who positively impacts those around her, inspiring young girls and grown women to believe in their capabilities by setting a strong example. Whether in uniform or an elegant gown, she exudes confidence and determination. Morgan’s address to the audience was a heartfelt reminder of the importance of youth leadership in shaping a brighter future. Her commitment to service and resilience in the face of challenges drew standing ovations from attendees.

Berry’s impact is particularly evident through her unwavering determination and inspirational leadership. Despite her health struggles, she remained steadfast in her volunteer work with several nonprofits, attending community activities and serving in leadership roles. Her perseverance in the face of adversity is a true embodiment of the spirit of volunteerism. As a transformational leader, Berry’s vision is to inspire women, both young and old, to become actively involved in their communities, workplaces and the broader world. She believes in the importance of cultivating the next generation of women leaders to build upon and eventually replace the leaders of today. Her recognition at the ceremony served as a testament to her tireless dedication to uplifting women and communities through collaboration and action.

Guests shared moments of camaraderie and connection during the luncheon, savoring uplifting stories and exchanging ideas on fostering resilience and progress. The room buzzed with energy as attendees rallied behind the honorees, drawing strength and inspiration from their stories.

“This event was about more than just awards — it was about celebrating the collective spirit of service and the power of community,” said Rosie Paulsen, commissioner for the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. “We are especially proud of the honorees from Hillsborough County, whose stories remind us that impactful change begins at home.”

For more information about the 2024 Spirit of Community Awards or to learn how you can get involved, please visit https://fcsw.net/.