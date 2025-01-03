Red Phone Booth, a true 1920s Prohibition experience, is slated to open its second franchise partnership in Florida with Amendment XVIII Hospitality Group, owned by brothers Michael Smith and Scott Smith, in Tampa this year.

Red Phone Booth Tampa will occupy the first floor (7,053 square feet) of the Frontier building in downtown Tampa, located at 610 E. Zack St.

This is the sixth location nationwide and the second franchise location in Florida.

Red Phone Booth Hospitality and Roaring Franchises was founded and curated by Stephen de Haan.

“We are so thrilled to announce our newest location in Florida alongside our dedicated partners Mike Smith and Scott Smith,” said de Haan. “Red Phone Booth is more than just a brand; it’s a dedication to exceeding guest expectations and establishing the gold standard with our Prohibition experience. We look forward to bringing our best-in-class establishment to the Tampa Bay community.”

Red Phone Booth is an exceptional Prohibition experience featuring a turn-of-the-century craft cocktail selection and exclusive cigar program. With its intimate ambiance, handcrafted cocktails and unparalleled service, Red Phone Booth offers an extraordinary destination for members to conclude their day with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail, signature cigar and small plate. While the exclusive lounge is open to the public, part of the unique Prohibition experience is that guests need a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge to dial into the restored antique London red phone booth to gain entry.

Red Phone Booth also offers a world-class mixology program curated by an expert team of bartenders. Patrons can expect a cocktail menu featuring an extensive selection of over 400-plus spirits, including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections.

Patrons enjoy exceptional Italian-inspired appetizers and small bites menu, as well as a variety of fresh, authentic Neapolitan pizzas made to order.

In addition to its extraordinary libations, Red Phone Booth also offers an extensive selection of 200-plus cigars from the temperature and humidity-controlled walk-in humidor.

Red Phone Booth spares no expense on the state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100 percent of the air in the venue approximately every two minutes.

Red Phone Booth’s goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest’s expectations, while maintaining a sincere gracious attitude.

﻿Memberships are reciprocal at all locations and range from $400 (individual) to $7,500 (corporate), depending on the location, with packages in between.

For more information about Red Phone Booth, visit www.redphonebooth.com.