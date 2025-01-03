For more than two decades, Tampa Theatre’s signature fundraiser, WineFest, has shown up every year (just like a certain snake-nosed dark wizard who must not be named), celebrating some of the most important moments in cinematic history with themes like The Vineyard of Oz, Napoleon Wineamite and last year’s Grapebusters. But given the spellbinding beauty and magical charm of the historic movie palace, it was only a matter of time before our thoughts turned to Hogwarts. So this year, WineFest has conjured up Harry Potter and the Goblet of Wine — presented by SouthEast Personnel Leasing — on Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8.

On March 7, a two-tiered wine tasting invites you to taste dozens of boutique wines and sample favorite fare from Tampa’s top independent restaurants from 7-10 p.m. You’ll also have the opportunity to bid on premium silent auction items representing Bay area retailers, restaurants, services and attractions.

The Premium Tasting starts at 7 p.m. and features exclusive wines for a limited audience. Tickets are $130 ($120 for Tampa Theatre members).

Grand Tasting ticket holders gain entry at 8 p.m., and tickets are $80 ($70 for members).

On March 8, Tampa Theatre’s historic auditorium will be transformed into the Great Hall, seating more than 220 for the elegant wine pairing — presented by Quality Carriers Inc. — from 6-10 p.m. The multicourse menu, created through a collaboration between Mise en Place and Metropolitan Ministries’ Culinary and Hospitality teams, will feature delectable small plates expertly paired with exquisite wines. The live auction includes once-in-a-lifetime trips, exclusive experiences and a high-stakes wine pull. Tickets are $500, and only a few remain.

And though the theme may seem as corny as a Cornish pixie, WineFest’s purpose is as solid as the Sword of Gryffindor. As the organization’s biggest annual fundraiser, WineFest has raised nearly $2 million over the past 21 years for the nonprofit theater.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we could just wave a wand and Tampa Theatre would be magically restored and perfectly programmed?” asked Lauren Ferrell, event chair. “Instead, it takes the hard work of a Hufflepuff, the creativity of a Ravenclaw and, yes, even the ambition of a Slytherin to support Tampa Theatre’s artistic, educational and community programming, plus the preservation of this landmark building ahead of its 2026 centennial. Oh, and all the gold in Gringotts would certainly help as well!”

WineFest guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character or come in a Harry Potter-inspired costume. New this year, they can also show off their house pride and defense against the dark arts skills with new WineFest merchandise, including engraved goblets, special-edition wands, Tampa Theatre charms and blade sign socks (just in case you have a house elf that needs freeing).

Tickets are on sale now at the historic Franklin Street Box Office and online at www.tampatheatre.org/winefest. WineFest is restricted to those 21 and older.