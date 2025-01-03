Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will keep guests rocking in 2025 with the return of its popular, longest-running concert series, Real Music. Every Monday through Saturday from Monday, January 6, through Saturday, February 22, the park will host an electrifying lineup of world-class tribute artists celebrating the iconic music of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Best of all, these performances are included with park admission, inviting everyone to sing along and create unforgettable memories.

The Real Music Series promises an exciting mix of tribute performances spanning classic rock, soul, pop and R&B. Whether a lifelong fan of these legendary artists or discovering them for the first time, the series offers an incredible opportunity for all guests to enjoy top-tier entertainment at Busch Gardens. This year, guests can enjoy the following musical selections from tribute bands, including:

The Kings of Queen (Queen tribute).

Direct from Sweden (ABBA tribute).

Hotter Than July (Stevie Wonder tribute).

Tapestry, the Carol King Song Book.

Steve Michaels as Elvis (Elvis Presley tribute).

Magical Mystery Doors (The Doors, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles tribute).

E5C4P3 (Journey tribute).

The best way to enjoy the Real Music Series is with a Busch Gardens Fun Card. The 2025 Busch Gardens Fun Card allows unlimited visits to experience award-winning attractions and captivating seasonal events throughout 2025. For park access with even more benefits, annual pass members receive unlimited visits, access to exclusive events and no blackout dates. Pass members are first for everything, including first to experience new attractions, first to view new animal exhibits and first to know about major park announcements. In 2025, Busch Gardens pass members will be the first to experience Wild Oasis, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s newest immersive realm before it opens to the public in the spring.

For more information, park hours and to view showtimes, guests can visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/. Guests can follow Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook and Instagram for the latest park details and information.