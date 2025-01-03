Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is pleased to announce the launch of its Institute of Financial Technology, which will offer an Associate in Science degree and college credit certificate at its Brandon campus starting in January.

“To address the needs of employers in this fast-growing industry, we are thrilled to unveil the new FinTech program,” said HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater. “HCC strives to provide career-building training to our students, and we take pride in helping foster tomorrow’s leaders with courses led by expert faculty and resources provided by dedicated staff.”

Financial technology, often abbreviated to FinTech, refers to the application of innovative technology solutions to financial services, aiming to enhance user experience and streamline processes with the application of artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Salaries for students completing this program can range from $40,000 to $150,000 or more.

JP Morgan Chase has donated $30,000 in scholarship funds to HCC’s Institute of Financial Technology. Current plans for the funds include tuition coverage to the first 30 students who register for FIN 2060 Introduction into Financial Technology for the spring 2025 term and remain enrolled through the drop/add period. An official scholarship is also in development to start in the fall 2025 semester.

“Innovation is thriving at the HCC Brandon Campus,” said Dr. Deborah Stephan, Brandon campus president. “We are excited to be on the cutting edge of a growing and evolving multifaceted industry that experts say is worth $340 billion this year and will grow to approximately $1.15 trillion by 2032, with the U.S. capturing 34% of that market share.”

Students in this program will be learning in an environment that was created specifically to model workspaces of those in the FinTech industry. These high-tech spaces will allow for collaboration, independent work, demonstration of work and more.

A groundbreaking for this new space will be held on the Brandon Campus during the spring semester, which will be announced at a later date.

“With this novel HCC program, the Tampa Bay region is well positioned to train workers to help grow this industry,” Dr. Stephan said.

Students can now register for FIN 2060 Introduction into Financial Technology for the spring semester at www.hccfl.edu/registernow.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.