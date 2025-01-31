With the motto of ‘Service Above Self,’ local Rotary clubs make an impact by supporting local and global organizations, with proceeds from fundraising events and by contributing to the eradication of Polio and funding of global grants through The Rotary Foundation in seven areas of focus.

During the 2024 calendar year…

Brandon ’86 Rotary participated in campus beautification at schools, Christmas and Easter events for foster children at Everyday Blessings, quarterly roadside cleanups with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and hurricane recovery efforts both locally and across the Bay Area. For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

USF Rotaract exceeded their fall semester goals by painting pinkies on campus to raise awareness of polio, collecting 1,300-plus lbs. of debris, organizing 14 hurricane relief events, sorting 1,000-plus articles of clothing for Oasis Opportunities, crocheting 50-plus plushies for the children at Joshua House and collecting food for the Feed-A-Bull pantry on campus. For more information, visit USF Rotaract Club on Instagram.

Brandon Rotary, with proceeds from its annual golf tournament and annual Wild Game Dinner, awarded college scholarships to students and supported charities, including the High 5 TRIDENT program; ECHO; the Angel Foundation FL; Hope for Her; Rotary’s Camp Florida; the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, Boy Scouts of America; and the Guatemala Aid Fund. It has provided gate volunteers for the Hillsborough County Fair, a hot dog lunch for Backpack Heroes Day and 100-plus teddy bears for children through the Tampa Rough Riders. For more information, text Debbie Meegan at 813-601-2315.

FishHawk-Riverview Rotary, with funds from its annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade and annual Crawfish Festival, supported students with college scholarships, student delegates to Seminar for Tomorrow’s Leaders (S4TL) and awards in the annual high school Speech Contest. Yearly, a volunteer team travels to La Paz, Honduras, to work with Honduras Compassion Partners on building projects. Local projects included lunch for Backpack Heroes Day and hurricane cleanups. For more information, contact Betty Huth at betty@hbphoto.com.

The E-Club of Tampa South meets on Zoom to enable those with tight schedules, especially military and first responders, to engage in service through Rotary. A new but thriving club, it provided veterans with breakfast at Fishhawk Bagels on Veteran’s Day this past November, sent a student to S4TL, supported Honduras Compassion Partners and was the International Partner Club on upgrading primary health centers and a hospital in India. For more information, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com or 813-541-6202.

You’re invited to visit local Rotary clubs, follow the clubs on social media and join them for these fundraisers in early 2025: