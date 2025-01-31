Discover a hidden world of beauty and science at the Nikon Small World exhibit, opening this weekend at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry. This fascinating temporary exhibit celebrates the stunning art of ‘microphotography,’ showcasing award-winning photos of creatures and objects that are tiny or microscopic (and sometimes pretty strange) blown up to larger-than-life size.

The exhibit highlights the winners of the 50th Nikon Small World competition, offering guests a chance to peer into the ultra-tiny universe that surrounds us. From the intricate details of slime mold to the mesmerizing patterns of octopus eggs, each image captures a unique and awe-inspiring aspect of the microscopic world.

“This is science and art, coming together, to create absolutely extraordinary images,” said MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith. “There is beauty all around us, but it’s in a microscopic world that’s normally beyond our sight. Nikon Small World captures the best of this unseen art and takes us literally 100 times closer so we can connect with it for the first time.”

At MOSI, these mind-blowing images will be presented at a scale that allows you to see every remarkable detail, giving you an intimate and powerful perspective on the things we can’t normally observe with the naked eye. The exhibit includes a variety of subjects — from the delicate beauty of brain cells (the first-place winner at 100-times magnification) to the peculiar intricacies of algae, insects and more.

Nikon Small World is not just an exploration of science but also a celebration of art. The images on display represent the intersection of cutting-edge technology, biological discovery and artistic expression, making the exhibit a must-see for science lovers, photographers and anyone curious about the invisible wonders of our world.

Exhibit highlights:

Explore the first-place winning photo of different types of brain cells at 100-times magnification.

Marvel at images of slime mold, octopus eggs and other fascinating microscopic life.

Experience the intricate details of chemical reactions and shocking electricity, captured at the perfect moment.

The Nikon Small World exhibit is included with MOSI admission and will be on display at MOSI in North Tampa through Saturday, March 8. For more information, visit https://mosi.org/exhibit/nikon-small-world/.