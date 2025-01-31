Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is ranked first in the nation for transplants, completing the most procedures of any transplant center in the United States during 2024. Having completed 889 transplants between January 1 and December 31, 2024, Tampa General also set a new national record for transplant procedures in one year.

“Tampa General is not just one of the nation’s leading academic health systems, it is now the first choice in America for patients in need of a transplant,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris. “That’s because this team is exceptional at what they do and is backed by the latest academic research and the most innovative technologies in health care. The #1 ranking is a testament to Tampa General’s commitment to achieve the best possible patient outcomes.”

Tampa General, which was ranked fourth in the country for transplants by volume in 2023, surpassed Mayo Clinic Hospital Arizona, University of California San Francisco Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation to achieve the top spot for 2024. Data was revealed on January 13 by the Organ Procurement & Transplantation Network.

The rankings not only calculate the volume of procedures, but they are also a reliable indicator of patient outcomes. Surgeons who perform more transplants have greater proficiency, and strong proficiency contributes to the best possible patient outcomes. This is incredibly meaningful for patients undergoing complex procedures. The latest data from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, which evaluates data from transplant programs across the nation, confirms that Tampa General Hospital is one of the best for patient outcomes.

“Behind every number is a patient who has a greater chance of living a long and healthy life because of the world-class team at the TGH Transplant Institute,” said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president and chief of the TGH Transplant Institute. “This incredible achievement is a testament to the organization’s mission to save lives.”

In 2024, Tampa General completed the following transplant procedures:

500 kidneys.

110 living donor kidneys.

279 livers.

Five living donor livers.

51 hearts.

42 lungs.

Three hearts and lungs.

14 kidneys and pancreases.

Last June marked the 50th anniversary of Tampa General’s Transplant Institute, which completed its first transplant in 1974. In the five decades since, TGH surgeons have completed more than 14,000 transplant surgeries, a milestone achieved by only a few dozen hospitals nationwide.