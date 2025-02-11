Registration is now open for the 11th annual Cardinal Roofing Clay Shoot, scheduled for Friday, March 28. This fun-filled day includes sporting clays, a full barbecue, a silent auction and a raffle.

The event will kick-off at 11:30 a.m. at FishHawk Sporting Clays, 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. The fee of $250 per person or $800 per team includes 50 clays, goody bag, shirts, sells, lunch, a golf cart and beer “after the guns are put away.”

The tournament’s tagline is “Shoot for those who shot for us,” and all proceeds will benefit We Are The Essentials, a group of former law enforcement officers and former military service members, now private investigators, who are providing search and recovery for families with missing loved ones in an effort to bring answers to those families. With a motto of “No one left behind,” this self-funded organization recently became a 501(c)(3) corporation, accepting donations and rewards on solved cases to offset the cost of investigations and purchase equipment.

“They are absolutely incredible and an asset to our community,” said Rachael Andrews of Cardinal Roofing.

The group gained notability after assisting in the Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie case and have successfully located many missing persons in local high-profile cases.

These talented individuals who volunteer their time and resources have one goal: making a difference and helping families locate their loved ones.”

To learn more about We Are The Essentials, visit www.wearetheessentials.com.

Presented by Cardinal Roofing, the organizers are grateful for the returning sponsors and are looking for additional sponsorships, raffle baskets, silent auction items and swag bag items. Join sponsors Chick-fil-A, Phillips Creative, JF Kicks, DH2 Building Associates and others as they give back to the community. Donations may be dropped off at the Cardinal Roofing office, located at 1312 Orangewalk Dr. in Brandon, between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We can’t wait to celebrate year 11 with you,” added Andrews.

Cardinal Roofing is a huge supporter of area schools and other local organizations. “Giving back and being a part of the community where we live, work and raise our families in is very important to us,” commented Cardinal Roofing owner Bridget Jenkins. “This community has supported Cardinal Roofing going on 30 years, and we will continue to give back to the community we call home.”

Find out more and sign up at www.girlroofer.com or by calling 813-689-7663.