Why risk criminals mining sensitive information from your unwanted devices and documents? Protect yourself from identity theft this tax season with free professional shredding of old electronics and paper records.

As a public service, Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host its ninth annual ShredFest on Saturday, March 1, from 9-11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa. The event offers free education and services to kick off National Consumer Protection Week, which runs from Sunday through Saturday, March 2-8.

On-site document shredding will be limited to three copy-paper-size boxes or kitchen-size bags per vehicle (white or clear bags are preferred). Important: all batteries, electronic cords, three-ring binders and trash must be removed from containers of paper materials.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers guidelines about how long to keep tax records. Other items to consider shredding are:

Old bank documents, bills and receipts.

Unnecessary medical records containing personal information.

Expired home and car insurance policies.

Junk mail, such as credit card offers, with personal information like your name and address.

Old travel documents, including boarding passes.

Sticky or other notes containing passwords.

ShredFest 2025 also includes free electronic ‘e-shredding’ aimed at reducing cyber identity theft. Information technology asset disposition (ITAD) is the secure and environmentally sustainable process that helps recycle unwanted devices containing data. Residents can drop off their old cellphones, personal computers, laptops, tablets and hard drives to be securely destroyed by an industry-approved and certified recycler. Batteries must be removed from all electronics prior to disposal.

Consumer protection experts will be on hand to answer questions during the event while ShredFest attendees remain in their vehicles for drive-through drop-offs. Services are free and first come, first served. Absolutely no commercial shredding will be permitted.

The park and monuments will remain open during this one-day event.

For more information about ShredFest 2025, call 813-635-8316 or visit https://hcfl.gov/consumer.