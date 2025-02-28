The double hurricanes that battered the region in 2024 caused significant damage along the Alafia River, even reaching areas that had never flooded before. For Sybil Cribbs, who has lived and worked from her river home since the 1960s, this was an unprecedented event. Sybil, who has operated Alafia Canoe Rentals since 1976, saw floodwaters reach the second floor of her home — something she had never experienced.

In the days following the storm, family, friends and local Rotarians came together to help restore this beloved community business. Now, after months of hard work, Alafia Canoe Rentals is set to reopen on Saturday, March 8. Sybil’s granddaughter, Lindsey Cribbs, and future son-in-law, Brian Brading, will lead the grand reopening festivities, marking a new chapter for the riverfront business.

“Hurricane Milton really hit us hard,” said Brading. “But with the help of our incredible community and the Rotary Club, we’re ready to welcome everyone back to the oldest canoe rental on the Alafia River.”

Immediately after the storms, volunteers from the community gathered to help restore the site, lifting canoes back onto racks, clearing away over 2.3 tons of debris and rebuilding walls and the roof of the house. Donations, including those from an online Amazon wish list, have allowed the Cribbs family to make their home livable again. The wish list is still active, seeking to replace life jackets and paddles lost in the flood.

The grand reopening celebration will feature food trucks, bounce houses and a chance to thank everyone who contributed to the business’ recovery. Sybil, who is recovering from a broken hip she suffered just before the hurricanes, will be there to greet customers and celebrate her 85th birthday with the community.

“We’ve kept the rental price at $25 for an all-day canoe rental,” Sybil shared. “With food trucks and spring break just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for a river adventure.”

Alafia Canoe Rentals began in 1976 when Sybil’s husband, trying to navigate the floodwaters near their home, returned with not one but four canoes. Those four canoes grew into a fleet of nearly 200 by the 1990s. Although two other canoe rentals popped up nearby over the years, Alafia Canoe Rentals is still the oldest on the river.

“We’ve been through floods, tough times and a lot of hard work, but we’re still here,” Sybil said.

If you’re planning to visit, it’s recommended to call ahead to confirm river conditions. For more details, call 813-689-8645 or visit Alafia River Canoe Rentals’ Facebook page. The business is located at 4419 River Dr. in Valrico.