In the 10 years Cheryl Busciglio has been playing golf at River Hills Country Club, she has never scored a hole in one. Much less two.

That is until the beginning of February. Busciglio hit a pair of holes in one during a club tournament event she was playing in with some friends.

“Everybody’s excited,” she said. “We’re all happy and never expecting for it to happen again.”

There is a one-in-67-million chance of someone scoring two holes in one in the same round.

“I was just stunned and just couldn’t believe that it happened again because for it to happen once is, like, crazy itself,” she said.

Busciglio, 73, switched to golf after tennis began taking too heavy of a toll on her knees. Golf is a little easier on the body, she said.

She said her favorite part of the sport is getting to be outside with friends.

“Just getting out and being among everybody and out in the sunshine,” she said. “It’s a hard, but fun, game.”

She plays two or three times a week, typically in the morning at the club. The club’s head golf professional, Eric Pacana, said they’ve seen two holes in one on the same day, but never from the same person.

“[Busciglio] plays a pretty good amount of golf, but even she was just kind of amazed at what just happened,” said Pacana.

Pacana said they recognized her at the tournament and have broadcast her accomplishment all over social media. He said the monthly tournament at the golf club, including both men’s and women’s groups, hosts around 65-70 players.

“It’s just an awesome feat,” he said. “It’s something that not many people can ever say that they’ve had. … It’s a pretty cool experience to have at our club.”

Busciglio will continue to play in monthly tournaments, but she said she is not expecting to hit another pair of holes in one again.

“It’s always just for fun,” she said. “It’s just for fun.”

For more information about River Hills Country Club, located at 3943 New River Hills Parkway in Valrico, or to join the club, visit www.riverhillscountryclub.com or call 813-653-1554.