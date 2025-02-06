By the year 2050, over 27 million people will need senior living care. Navigating the various types of senior living communities can be overwhelming for family members, but CarePatrol can help with that journey.

Almost five years ago, Sarah Baez, certified senior advisor and franchisee, opened a branch of CarePatrol in Bradenton. CarePatrol is a free service that aids family members in finding accommodations for seniors, tailored to meet each individual’s needs, whether it is placement in a retirement home, assisted living, dementia care or homecare. This branch also serves the SouthShore area of Tampa Bay such as Ruskin, Riverview and Sun City Center.

As CarePatrol’s website states, “When you are factoring in your senior’s medical, emotional, and social requirements, the options available can be overwhelming. We are here to lend a hand and provide your family with our knowledge and understanding of the senior care placement experience to ensure that the community you choose meets your loved one’s needs and yours. We understand the local landscape and have deep and trusted relationships with the assisted living communities we recommend. Whether you have had a poor placement experience or don’t know where to begin, we can help guide you on the process of finding a community that allows your loved one to live a productive and healthy life.”

CarePatrol focuses on placing seniors in an environment that meets individual physical, emotional, and social needs. In order to accomplish this, it takes a holistic approach to placement and conducts an evaluation to understand individual circumstances. CarePatrol also meets with family members to incorporate budget and visitation outlook. When a senior is placed in a community, CarePatrol also checks on that individual within the first week, the first month and the first quarter to ensure safety and comfort for both the senior and family members. It can also help with other needs, such as finding an attorney for estate planning or a financial planner, estate sales and figuring out insurance.

Baez stated, “Reach out to us first when you are looking for guidance with your family member’s care. We do not give out your information and we are a free service.”

More information about CarePatrol can be found on its website at https://carepatrol.com/bradenton/ or by calling 941-586-3033.