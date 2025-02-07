The Ruskin Fresh Market, a family-owned gem in the heart of Ruskin, has quickly become a favorite destination for fresh, high-quality produce and local goods.

Opened in April 2024 by siblings Nicole and David Ferrera, the Ruskin Fresh Market offers a wide selection of fruits, vegetables, microgreens, honey, dairy products and Amish goods, all with a focus on freshness and affordability. With its commitment to quality and community, the market has quickly become a favorite destination for locals seeking fresh produce and unique local items.

Known for its exceptional tomatoes, often regarded as the best in town, the market has built a reputation for delivering top-notch produce that keeps customers coming back. As spring approaches, the Ferreras are excited to offer a variety of seasonal items, including the highly anticipated Ruskin watermelons. Beyond produce, the market’s carefully curated selection of local goods makes it a one-stop shop for customers who appreciate both quality and variety.

“The Ruskin community has been so welcoming and supportive,” said Nicole, co-owner of Ruskin Fresh Market. “All of our customers are amazing; we truly love all of them and could not be more proud to be part of this community.”

Nicole and David, who grew up in the Ruskin and Riverview area, have deep roots in the produce industry. Their father, a longtime figure in the business, owns Florida Vine Ripe Farm Inc., a wholesale/repack tomato farm in Ruskin. As children, the Ferreras spent countless hours accompanying their father to work, learning the trade and cultivating a shared passion for farming and fresh, local goods. These experiences laid the foundation for their dream of opening the Ruskin Fresh Market, where they could combine their expertise with their desire to give back to the community.

Nicole, a 2023 graduate of the University of South Florida (USF), leads the market’s day-to-day operations with energy and expertise. Her brother David, who is currently completing his degree at USF, manages sales and assists with operations, bringing his own enthusiasm and commitment to the family business. Together, they have created a welcoming environment that reflects their family values and dedication to serving the Ruskin community.

The Ruskin Fresh Market has been warmly embraced by locals, and the Ferreras are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support. Fully bilingual, they ensure Spanish-speaking customers are able to have an easy shopping trip to grab their favorite produce options. Stop by to explore its fresh offerings and discover why the Ruskin Fresh Market has quickly become a cherished part of the community.

For more information, please contact Nicole at ruskinfreshmarket@gmail.com or visit the store at 2619 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin.