Get ready to tantalize the taste buds and groove to the beat! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced new details about the 2025 Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series, including the debut of new culinary cabins, exciting headlining artists and — new this year — concerts on Fridays.

Taking place Fridays through Sundays from Friday, March 7, through Sunday, May 18, the festival is included with regular park admission. New this year, headlining concerts will be held every Saturday, with additional performances on select Fridays and Sundays. Guests can also enjoy immersive photo opportunities, roaming atmosphere performers and additional activities on nonconcert event dates.

This year’s festival will serve up all-new culinary creations influenced by the vibrant spices and bold flavors of the Caribbean and India, as well as feature returning fan-favorites spanning the cuisines of South America and Europe. With a diverse selection of dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails, every bite offers a delicious new adventure for food lovers to explore. The best way to savor the festival is with a festival sampler lanyard, allowing guests to enjoy multiple tastes throughout their visit.

Music Lineup Featuring Something for Every Taste

The can’t-miss Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series features an exciting lineup of musical acts spanning a variety of genres, ensuring there’s something for every taste. From high-energy performances to fan-favorite artists, the festival brings an unforgettable concert experience to the stage. This year’s musical performances lineup includes:

Flo Rida — Saturday, March 15.

Luis Fonsi — Saturday, March 22.

Mitchell Tenpenny — Sunday, April 27.

Grand Funk Railroad — Saturday, May 10.

Guests can stay tuned to our website and social media channels for the latest updates, as even more artists will be announced soon — there’s always something new to look forward to. Best of all, concerts are free with park admission, making it easier than ever to enjoy incredible live music while savoring the festival’s delicious offerings.

With chef-curated and mixologist masterpieces, live concerts, plus thrills like Phoenix Rising and the all-new Wild Oasis opening this spring, there’s never been a better time to become a pass member.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA-accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.