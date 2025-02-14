Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary Inc., a beloved animal rescue organization in Plant City, received a generous donation of $24,101.80 from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce’s (VFCC) Annual Dinner. The funds were raised as part of the chamber’s ‘Charity of Choice’ program, which aims to support local organizations that are making a significant impact in the community.

The check presentation was made during the chamber’s highly anticipated annual dinner, attended by over 200 local business owners, community leaders and residents. The contribution to Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and providing sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs, marks a major milestone in the organization’s efforts to expand their reach and care for more animals in need.

“A realtor I worked with had retired and started volunteering at the shelter,” explained volunteer Karyn Scech, a realtor with Yellowfin Realty who donates a portion of her commission to the shelter. “She called me one day to ask if my VFCC network could help with a few projects at the shelter. I fell in love with their mission to help the unwanted pets find their forever homes and I am so grateful for the VFCC for their support this past year.”

Raining Cats and Dogs has been a staple in the Plant City community. Founded by Laura Santo in 2017, it offers adoption services, fostering programs and a variety of outreach initiatives aimed at educating the public on responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

“We were thrilled to be chosen as the charity of choice for 2024,” said Santo. “The donation will be split between covering medical bills, specifically dentals on cats and senior dogs, and upgrades to the dog kennel and patio space for cats.”

While the evening was a celebration of the success of Raining Cats and Dogs, it also marked a turning of the page, as the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce announced its charity selection for 2025: Hope for Her, a nonprofit organization in Valrico focused on providing essential services to women in crisis.

Hope for Her aims to empower women by offering support in areas such as health care, job training, housing, and education, providing them with the resources to build self-sufficiency and a better future for themselves and their families.

With Hope for Her now slated to receive next year’s donation, the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber’s Charity of Choice program continues to make a lasting impact on local organizations in need, showing the power of community involvement in making a difference.

For more information on Raining Cats and Dogs, visit www.rainingcatsanddogsshelter.com and for Hope for Her, visit www.hopeforherfl.org.