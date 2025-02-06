It was an unforgettable evening of toe-tapping fun and heartfelt recognition at the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s annual Banquet Rodeo. The event celebrated outstanding community leaders, dedicated volunteers and local businesses that have made a lasting impact. Special thanks were given to the ‘Rescue Rangers,’ a group of volunteers still working tirelessly on storm relief efforts.

Here are the winners from the night:

Community Leader of the Year: Deputy Jeff Merry.

Chamber ‘Person’ of the Year: Jerry Meeks.

Nonprofit of the Year: Experienced Autism Alliance.

New Member of the Year: David Bermudez, B5 Creative.

Chamber Executive Director Melanie Davis shared her gratitude: “Our annual banquet is such a special time for us to reflect on the past year, celebrate the achievements of our members and express our thanks for their unwavering commitment to the community. 2024 had its challenges, but we’re looking ahead with optimism as we head into 2025. We truly have the best chamber members out there!”

The 2024 Rescue Rangers — chamber members who’ve gone above and beyond in storm relief efforts — were also honored, including:

Tom Campbell.

Shannon Hill.

Carrie Elwell.

Terri Sherman.

Amanda Burnes.

In a heartfelt moment, Campbell was named the 2025 Honorary Mayor of SouthShore, and the chamber said a fond farewell to Ray Monahan, the outgoing 2023-24 chamber president. Sean Andrews was welcomed as the 2025 chamber president.

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, formed through the merger of the historic SouthShore and South Hillsborough chambers in November 2023, now serves a larger community, including South Riverview, Gibsonton, Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Sun City Center, Wimauma, Balm and extending to the Manatee County line.

For more details or to get involved, visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org or call 813-645-1366. The chamber office is located at 201 W. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin.