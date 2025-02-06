Prepare to experience the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Salty Shamrock’s 2025 Celtic Fest, a four-day event filled with music, food and Irish traditions.

Now in its ninth year of hosting St. Paddy’s Day parties, the Salty Shamrock, located at 6186 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach, is going bigger and better than ever before with a four-day festival from Friday, March 14, through Monday, March 17. Featuring live music, authentic Irish food, festive drinks and plenty of fun, this event is perfect for anyone looking to celebrate.

Tickets are just $5 per day or $10 for the four-day wristband, making it easy to enjoy the full festival experience. Wristbands can be purchased at the Salty Shamrock on the day of the event.

“This festival is unique in the fact that we are featuring 10 of Tampa Bay’s top bands for entertainment,” said Terri Sherman, general manager. “One of the biggest highlights is the performance by Blue Skye Pipes and Drum Band.”

Guests will enjoy a variety of live music throughout the festival. Stormbringer kicks off the festivities on Friday, with Mrs. Red Band and The Fulcos taking the stage on Saturday. Sunday showcases SMAKK and Chas Collins, while Monday features the Nightbreakers and Crossfire Creek. Blue Skye Pipes and Drums will bring their high-energy performances on both Sunday and Monday, adding a traditional touch to the weekend. The Irish Ramblers, a band traveling all the way from Ireland, will deliver a memorable St. Paddy’s Day performance on March 17, making it a must-see part of the Celtic Fest.

The festival will feature delicious Irish specials, including corned beef and cabbage, Reuben sandwiches, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash. Guests can enjoy a pint of Guinness, Shamrock Red Ale, green beer, or Jameson whiskey while soaking in the atmosphere. Two large outdoor tents with tables and chairs will ensure everyone has a comfortable place to relax, rain or shine.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best Irish-themed outfits to fully embrace the spirit of the weekend. The New World Celts, a local Irish club, will also host booths throughout the event, bringing cultural enrichment and more.

The Salty Shamrock is a beloved Irish pub known for its welcoming atmosphere, great food and live entertainment. Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, the Celtic Fest is your chance to experience the best of Irish hospitality in Southwest Florida.

For updates and more information, visit https://saltyshamrock.net/.