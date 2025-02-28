There’s the Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover Range Rover, Lexus LX and maybe a few more. And let’s not forget the Infiniti QX80, which has undergone a total redesign inside and out for 2025. The full-size, luxury SUV is even more appealing than ever now with a twin-turbocharged V6 engine replacing the previous V8. During a recent test drive, the second-gen QX80 delivered a quiet and graceful ride, whether we were cruising the highway or traversing off the beaten path.

Based on a fully boxed, all-steel frame, the power in this Infiniti is abundant to propel the 6,204-pound vehicle. Out goes the 5.6-liter power train, switched with a 3.5-liter one that pumps out 450 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 516 pounds-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. Also, all new is an effortless and quiet 9-speed auto gearbox. Tow capacity? An astonishing 8,500 pounds. The four-wheel-drive system can be driven in auto, 2WD, 4Hi or 4Lo modes, depending on road and weather conditions. Up front and in the rear is an independent double wishbone suspension with stabilizer bars. The power-assisted, rack-and-pinion steering is accurate and direct. Its stopping power is left up to the massive 13.8-inch ventilated disc rotors. The SUV sits on enormous 22-inch, forged dark aluminum-alloy wheels.

We test-drove the top-level Autograph model, which is packed with tech and luxury goodies. A bamboo forest theme dominates with the upper illuminated grille, flanked by narrow multielement LED DRLs. Step to the rear and you get the full width tail lamp element of 300 LEDs, all with a smoked-finish effect. Approach the vehicle with its key in your pocket and the power flush door handles pop out. The side-step rails will come in handy for the little tykes to ingress and egress. Two mammoth 14.3-inch displays and a 9-inch lower front touchscreen meet all temp, navigation, phone and infotainment needs. Space is at a premium in the full-size QX80 with storage areas in the island-like center console, overhead console and doors. Want cargo space to haul plywood from the local home improvement store? Then fold flat the third-row seat for 59 cubic feet of space. Or press a button and watch the 60/40 third-row seat fold flat for 101 cubic feet of space (that’s with both second and third-row seats down). The open-pore ash wood on the doors and dashboard conveys a tasteful appearance, as does the graphite suede headliner. Lest we forget, there is a cooled box in the center console for your favorite soda cans. Also standard are 10-way power, front heated/cooled semi-aniline leather seats; second-row power and heated/cooled seats too; a head-up display; a 24-speaker, 1200-watt Klipsch sound system; and power slide/tilt moonroof and lift gate.

Standard safety features include dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags for all rows, four-wheel disc brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, two-speed transfer case, a blind-spot monitor, lane-departure prevention, forward emergency brakes with pedestrian detection, a 3D around-view monitor, hill-start and distance-control assists, adaptive cruise control, daytime running lights and a tire pressure monitor.

The QX80 is loaded with luxury, plentiful room for passengers and cargo, as well as admirable tow capacity backed by a potent engine. If you look past the fuel economy figures (and the six-figure tag), this full-size SUV should serve the needs of large households quite well.