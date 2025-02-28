By Laurie E. Ohall, Florida Board-certified Elder Law Attorney

As an elder law attorney, I often meet families who wish they had recognized the signs of cognitive decline sooner. While occasional forgetfulness is normal with aging, certain patterns might indicate a need for medical evaluation and legal planning.

Key Warning Signs To Watch For

Memory changes that disrupt daily life often appear gradually. Watch for:

Difficulty managing monthly bills or making basic calculations.

Getting lost while driving to familiar places.

Struggling to follow or participate in conversations.

Making poor decisions about money or personal safety.

Withdrawing from social activities and family gatherings.

Why Early Legal Planning Matters

When families notice these signs, taking prompt legal action becomes crucial. As cognitive decline progresses, a person’s legal capacity to make decisions about their care and finances may become compromised.

Essential Legal Steps To Consider

Here are key legal documents to discuss with your loved one while they can still participate in the planning:

Durable power of attorney, which allows your loved one to choose someone to manage their finances and legal matters. Health care surrogate designation, which names someone to make medical decisions if they become unable. Living will, which documents their wishes for end-of-life care. Revocable trust, which can help manage assets and avoid guardianship.

The Importance of Timing

In my law practice, I have seen how early planning can help families avoid crisis situations. Once someone loses capacity, their legal options become much more limited and expensive. Starting these conversations early gives your loved one the opportunity to express their wishes and maintain control over their future care.

Taking Action Together

If you notice concerning changes in a loved one’s cognitive function, encourage them to seek a medical evaluation. You can also encourage them to contact an elder law attorney to discuss legal planning options. At the Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall, P.A., we can help guide your family through this challenging transition with compassion and ease.

Don’t wait until a crisis forces your hand. Call us at 813-438-8503 to schedule a consultation. Together, we can create a plan that protects your loved one’s wishes and provides peace of mind for the whole family.