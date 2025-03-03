Join in on Sunday, April 6, for Seeds of Hope’s (SOH) ‘Soup for the Soul’ at The Scrambled Egg. Soup for the Soul is a student-led fundraiser for SOH’s Backpacks of Hope program, providing 170 backpacks of food weekly to local elementary students in need. With two seatings at 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m., this is a fun and meaningful way to enjoy great food while giving back to the community.

Seeds of Hope provides students with opportunities to receive meaningful service hours by filling backpacks with food at Barrington Middle School and boxes with food at Seeds of Hope’s food bank. This fundraiser, led by students, provides valuable lessons about giving back to charities as well as experience in leading an event. SOH hopes guests at the event enjoy their enthusiasm for being a part of it and the hard work the student leads have put into it as much as they enjoy their dinner.

It’s a cause and event that will warm your soul. Enjoy unlimited soup from local celebrity chefs and restaurants, including Peggy Davenport’s chicken dumpling soup, La Villa’s creamy tomato soup and potato soup and many more soups from other local chefs (to be announced). Plus, enjoy fresh bread, salad, beverages and dessert. The evening will be filled with entertainment from both student and professional performers, featuring an acoustic guitarist, a magician and a photographer capturing your memories throughout the event.

Tickets are $20 per person (all ages). Tickets include:

Unlimited soup, fresh bread, salad, beverages and dessert.

Fun table-side entertainment from local students and professionals.

A memorable family/friend event digital photo for you to have as a keepsake.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great food and entertainment while supporting a worthy cause. Grab your tickets now for a night that will warm both your heart and your soul. Based on venue capacity, each seating is limited to 100 guests, so make sure to purchase your ticket today.

For more information, contact Kyra Friga at admin@sohopefl.org. To purchase tickets, visit TicketSignup and search ‘Seeds of Hope’s Soup for the Soul’ or visit directly at www.ticketsignup.io/ticketevent/seedsofhopesoupforthesoul/register.

For more information about Seeds of Hope, visit https://sohopefl.org.