Riverview High located in the Tampa/Hillsborough County area, is excited to announce that it is currently seeking passionate and dedicated football coaches to join its thriving 6A football program. With over 100 players, the program is seeking coaches for all positions, offering opportunities for both experienced professionals and those new to coaching.

The school’s seven-vs.-seven season kicks off in March, and the program is specifically looking for individuals interested in developing ball skills and gaining experience in play-calling on offense or defense.

Additionally, Riverview is in search of an experienced high school or college-level defensive coordinator. Ideal candidates should possess a thorough understanding of all 11 defensive positions and have the ability to lead and mentor players. Coaches already part of another program who are looking for an opportunity to coordinate are also encouraged to apply.

A unique aspect of this opportunity is that you do not have to be a teacher to coach. Riverview is flexible in working with individuals whose current job schedules allow them to commit to coaching duties. Practices are scheduled in the afternoons during the spring and early mornings in the summer and fall to avoid the heat.

While teaching positions are not required to coach, Riverview anticipates potential openings for the 2025 school year, including roles in ESE, reading, math, English, science and social studies (note that no P.E. positions are available). Exact job openings will be confirmed in April. For those with teaching certifications who are willing to work outside of their primary subject area, there may be possibilities to coordinate.

Substitute teaching opportunities through Kelly Services are available, though nonteaching positions are not expected to open at this time.

For more details or to express interest in joining the Riverview High School football coaching staff, please reach out via text at 813-815-0310 or email Antonio Rodriguez at antonio.rodriguez@hcps.net.

Join a growing football program at Riverview High School and make a lasting impact on the next generation of student athletes.

Riverview High School opened in 1998 and is located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.