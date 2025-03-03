The History Talks program, sponsored by the Plant City History & Photo Archives, the Tampa Bay History Center, Preserve Brandon and 7th Sky Ventures, is back for the second topic in the History Talks series. This time, the topic of the talk will be the founding families of Brandon.

“This latest installment of our History Talks series will focus on the families that helped build Brandon, Tampa and Plant City,” said the Plant City History & Photo Archives’ community outreach manager, Libby Hopkins.

Michael Wigh is the local historian for Preserve Brandon. His portion of the History Talk will focus on the families that built Brandon.

“The founding families of Brandon were a diverse group, drawn to the promise of Florida’s sunshine and opportunity,” Wigh said. “It’s often said that people came to Florida in search of health or wealth, and Brandon was no exception. From humble farmers to successful businessmen, settlers arrived seeking government land grants, extended growing seasons, winter retreats or a healthier climate. These early pioneers were resilient adventurers, overcoming challenges unfamiliar to us today. Through hard work and cooperation, they built the foundation of a thriving community.”

Rodney Kite-Powell is the historian for the Tampa Bay History Center, and he will be speaking about the families that shaped Tampa Bay.

“The McKay Family is one of the oldest founding families in Tampa,” Kite-Powell said. “Dating back to the arrival of James McKay; his wife, Matilda Cail McKay; and Matilda’s mother, Sarah Cail, in 1846, generations of McKays and their extended families have had a huge impact on the growth and development of the Tampa Bay area.”

Gil Gott, interim director and historian for the Plant City History & Photo Archives, will be discussing James T. Evers and how he helped to build Plant City.

“The people living in and around the areas of Cork, Shiloh, Knights and Wilder in the early 1880s became the new businessmen and founders of the new town of Plant City,” Gott said. “Among those was an entrepreneur, James T. Evers, who was one of the earliest to move from Shiloh to the center of the nascent town of Plant City, established his general store on what became Evers Street, where the Plant City History & Photo Archives is currently located.”

The Founding Families History Talk will take place on Sunday, April 6, from 4-6 p.m. at Stowers Funeral Home in Brandon. The doors open at 3:30 p.m., with the talk starting at 4 p.m. The event is free to attend, and light snacks and drinks are included. The event is capped at 75 guests.

You can register to attend the event at www.eventbrite.com/e/1245528070989 or by calling the Plant City History & Photo Archives at 813-754-1578. Stowers Funeral Home is located at 401 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.