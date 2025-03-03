Liebe Cornelia Hooves 2 Healing (LCH2H) is a new, local, equine nonprofit that has joined the Plant City community. Its mission is to provide individuals with access to carefully selected, life-changing equine therapy programs that promote well-being. LCH2H focuses on creating personalized experiences that empower participants to overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

At LCH2H, founder and executive director Victor Buonamia and his daughter, operations manager Nicole Buonamia, as well as their staff, are passionate about harnessing the unique power of horses to promote healing and growth.

“Our tranquil ranch, nestled in Plant City, Florida, serves as a sanctuary where individuals can find peace, connection and transformation through our specialized equine therapy programs,” said LCH2H’s program director, Kellie Sipos.

“Our dedicated team of professionals tailors each session to address the specific physical, emotional and cognitive needs of our participants. We believe in the profound impact that equine therapy can have on enhancing well-being and are committed to providing a safe, supportive environment where everyone can thrive.”

LCH2H offers a diverse range of services designed to meet the needs of their community through the transformative power of equine therapy.

“Our programs are tailored to provide impactful experiences that foster personal growth, resilience and healing,” Sipos said. Our gentle, intuitive horses are the heart of our therapy, fostering trust, connection and healing for all.”

LCH2H is dedicated to empowering veterans, first responders and individuals with special needs through equine-assisted activities.

“As a PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) Intl. Member Center, we uphold the highest standards of safety, professionalism and program delivery,” Sipos said.

Some of the programs offered at LCH2H include a veterans and first responders program called Healing for Heroes, Special Needs Program/Adaptive Riding, Equine-assisted Learning for Special Needs Children, Group Empowerment Retreats and Equine Fundamentals and Corporate/Group Retreats.

“We are actively pursuing a capital campaign to build a covered arena, enabling year-round programming regardless of weather conditions,” Sipos said. “This expansion will allow us to serve more participants and provide a comfortable environment, free from the challenges of Florida’s sun and heat.”

LCH2H opened to the public on February 1. If you’d like to learn more about LCH2H or volunteer with the organization, you can visit its website at https://lch2h.org/ or call 813-970-2512. LCH2H is located at 5938 Hovan Ave. in Plant City.