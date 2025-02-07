The beautiful spring weather has arrived, and what is more enjoyable than getting out and exploring the many local markets in our area?

On Sunday, February 9, the new, outdoor Kingsway Market will be presented by Jen’s Markets & Events at the Kingsway Shopping Plaza, located at 1213 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. The market will run every second Sunday from February through April and then close for the summer before opening again in October. Its hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The February event is the ‘Favorite Things’ Valentine’s Market. Shoppers can find home decor, local honey, breads, fresh eggs, locally made crafts, jams, apparel, jewelry and pet items. Freshly popped kettle corn and other hot foods will also be on-site. Homestyle Scratch Kitchen, a tenant in the plaza, will also have indoor and outdoor seating. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Jennifer McCafferty at jennifer@jens-market.com.

The Winthrop Pop Up Market will take place on Saturday, February 15, at Winthrop Town Center, Riverview from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market will run every third Sunday through Saturday, May 17. It is a vibrant market with many talented artists, innovative makers and an exceptional collection of one-of-a-kind products. It has been described as a “bustling hub of creativity where artisans and entrepreneurs come together to showcase their craftsmanship and offer you an extraordinary shopping experience that will leave a lasting impression.” Visit www.winthroppopupmarket.com for details on how to become a vendor.

The Apollo Beach Market will take place on the third Sunday of each month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Waterside Shops Plaza, located at 6110 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach, with the next being on February 16. This location is just south of Apollo Beach Boulevard and the Salty Shamrock restaurant. Along with its wide range of market items and fresh baked goods, Armetta’s Gelato & Caffè is also located in that plaza and will be open, so you can go out, have a cup of coffee, shop and finish with a gelato. This event is also put on by Jen’s Markets & Events.

Remember, when you shop at local markets, not only are you uncovering treasures and one-of-a-kind items, but you also have the opportunity to support your fellow community members. Go out and be a part of something special.