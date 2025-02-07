Trax Credit Union, a member-focused financial institution, continues to enhance convenience and accessibility for its more than 45,000 members throughout Florida. Trax is known for its commitment to providing seamless and secure banking experiences for its members.

Following its rebranding from the Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union in 2021, Trax has reflected a continuous evolution to meet modern banking needs. Established in 1935, Trax currently operates nine branches across Hillsborough, Polk and Pasco counties. With assets exceeding $480 million, Trax delivers personalized financial solutions while maintaining its core values of member service and community support.

In addition to enhancing member services, Trax Credit Union remains committed to engaging with the local community through various initiatives and events. It provides financial literacy workshops, supports local charities and encourages member participation in community development programs.

According to Chelsea Smith, Trax’s marketing manager, Trax has a fantastic youth program.

“We have our Platform 8 1/3 Kids Club for ages 12 and under, and the Embark teen account for ages 13-17,” said Smith. “The name of the kids club came from how we were founded for the railroad industry. The mascot, Max, is a young train engineer with an invisible best friend named Rex, who she discovers waiting for her on Platform 8 1/3. The club’s name is inspired by the Harry Potter train platform 9 3/4, and 813 is the area code for Tampa.”

In 2024, Trax also received a ‘Category’s Best’ Diamond Award in the PR campaign category for the annual Heart of the Holiday Card contest.

“Trax holds a contest for kids 14 and under to compete in a drawing competition,” said Smith. “This event is posted on its social media pages, and the declared winner gets their artwork featured on the cover of the official Trax holiday card and also receives $100.”

Looking ahead, 2025 marks Trax Credit Union’s 90th anniversary since its establishment. As it continues to evolve, Trax remains dedicated to the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people,’ ensuring each member feels appreciated.

“Our members often express their gratitude for the support we provide, whether it’s helping them secure a loan or offering financial assistance during tough times,” said Smith. “They also appreciate the warm, personal experience they receive when visiting our branches, where we make it a point to greet every member by name, ensuring they feel recognized and valued from the moment they walk through the door.”

For more information, visit www.traxcu.com or call 813-800-TRAX (8729).