Graze Academy, a nonprofit organization located in Plant City, is transforming therapy services by combining counseling, nature and a connection between animals and humans.

Founded in 2022, Graze Academy is certified by Eagala (Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association). Graze Academy’s mission is to provide compassionate and transformative mental health services through the healing power of nature and equine-assisted therapy.

Equine-assisted therapy involves working through health challenges in a nontraditional format with professional, licensed therapists and horses. Unlike traditional therapy, equine-assisted therapy is experiential, meaning clients actively engage in activities with horses, which can include grooming, feeding and ground-based exercises.

Growing up, Graze Academy founder Christina Dawson participated in 4-H. Through 4-H, she worked with Horses for Handicapped, which is where her passion for equine therapy was born.

The therapists at Graze Academy have over 20 years of experience in counseling and have seen profound benefits of bringing therapy into nature.

“Our clients share with us that being in nature allows them to have so much more space and freedom to explore their feelings. They explain that by utilizing our equine partners, they find the support and connection that helps them heal,” Dawson said.

Rachel Lane, a licensed mental health counselor at Graze Academy, said equine therapy allows her clients to feel more open to share on a deeper level.

“They’re quicker to get to the core of their problems because the excess stress and anxiety can be lifted quite easily in the open pasture with horses, goats and beautiful pond. Nature has its own healing effects that happens whether people like it or not,” Lane said.

In addition to equine assisted psychotherapy, Graze Academy offers individual therapy, couples and family therapy, life and recovery coaching, group therapy sessions, community education groups and life skills for neurodivergent teens.

Graze Academy provides healing and growth for their clients with every hoofbeat. It has five horses and one donkey in its herd. Lane said that multiple factors shape each equine therapy session.

“My client’s mood, presenting issue and also the horses help determine the direction of the therapeutic session, such as whether we involve one horse, the whole herd or just sit in the pasture and be with the horses,” Lane said.

Donations can be made to support the herd on its website. Monthly events are listed on the website as well.

To learn about Eagala certification, visit www.eagala.org. For more information about Graze Academy, visit www.grazeacademyinc.org or email grazeacademyinc@gmail.com.

Graze Academy is located at 3102 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City.