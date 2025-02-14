In a matchup that will feature Olympic gold medalists, members of the U.S. Women’s National Team and veterans of World Cup competition, the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club has announced a historic match against Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at downtown Tampa’s Riverfront Stadium.

As the popularity of women’s sports surges across the U.S., this groundbreaking game will be the first time a team from the newly established USL Super League has taken on a team from America’s other top-tier women’s professional soccer league — the long-established National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Representing the 13-year-old NWSL will be Gotham FC, the league’s 2023 champion. A football powerhouse, Gotham FC’s roster, features multiple players from gold-medal-winning Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett.

Tampa Bay Sun FC fields three of the top goal scorers in the USL Super League in Carlee Giammona, Cecilie Fløe Nielsen and Natasha Flint. The club will host the matchup at their home field, Riverfront Stadium, located along the Hillsborough River in Tampa’s downtown, providing a platform to celebrate the power and promise of women’s sports.

“This game represents a significant milestone for both leagues and serves as a testament to the growing strength and visibility of women’s professional soccer in the United States,” said Christina Unkel, president and general manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC. “Whether you’re a longtime soccer fan or just want to have a great time, we’re excited for everyone to join us at Riverfront Stadium for this one-of-a-kind game.”

Tampa Bay Sun FC is the first professional women's soccer team in Tampa. The Sun light up the pitch, playing their home games in a stunning, newly renovated Riverfront Stadium situated along Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa. Joining the USL Super League's historic inaugural season, the Tampa Bay Sun FC is one of eight initial markets paving the way for a national expansion of first-division professional women's soccer.

Riverfront Stadium is located at 1701 N. Blvd. in Tampa. For tickets to this historic match and more information, go to www.tampabaysunfc.com.