By Doubletake Studios Inc.

Gasparilla Festival of the Arts (GFA) proudly announces “The Fight” by Ashli Harper as the official image for the 55th annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts. This powerful artwork will promote the event, which will bring over 250 artists and 15 emerging artists to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, located at 1001 N. Blvd. in downtown Tampa, on Saturday and Sunday, March 1-2.

Harper, a Plant City resident, was an emerging artist at last year’s festival, making this year’s selection a full-circle moment.

“This piece is deeply personal,” Harper shared. “I created it during a time when I felt like I was in the final round of a fight — exhausted but determined to truly live. I hope others find strength in it, as we all face challenges that push us to discover resilience we didn’t know we had.”

Harper began her art journey during the pandemic as an outlet for stress. Her work resonated with audiences, leading her to apply to the GFA’s Emerging Artists Program, where she was one of 15 chosen to exhibit in 2024. Her debut collection sold out completely, setting the stage for this year’s honor.

“Being selected as the festival image feels like a powerful affirmation,” Harper said. “It fuels my passion and renews my purpose. I’m grateful and humbled to represent such an inspiring event.”

The Fight will be prominently featured in all promotional materials, ad campaigns, and merchandise for the 55th annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts. To learn more, visit https://gasparillaarts.com.