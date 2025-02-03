Feld Motor Sports Inc. announced that tickets are on sale for all 17 rounds of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, part of the SuperMotocross World Championship series. The world’s best two-wheel racers converge on Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, February 8. The indoor and outdoor seasons of the SuperMotocross World Championship series consist of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of racing building towards the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship Final.

The 17-race Supercross schedule is poised to visit 16 different cities spread across 13 states, from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania, which includes four rounds in the Northeast as the SMX League continues to drive growth of the sport within the region.

The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January, as the 450SX Class once again promises to deliver one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Five past champions — Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and defending Supercross and SuperMotocross World Champion Jett Lawrence (Australia) — will be fighting for another title. Vying for their first crack at the crown will be top contenders Hunter Lawrence (Australia), Ken Roczen (Germany), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Justin Cooper, each of whom are former race winners or podium finishers.

Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SX Class Regional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles, as 2025 will feature the return of defending champions Tom Vialle of France (Eastern Regional Champion) and RJ Hampshire (Western Regional Champion). Defending and two-time SuperMotocross World Champion Haiden Deegan is still seeking his first Supercross championship and will be in hot pursuit of a regional title in 2025. Not to be forgotten, seasoned veterans Jordon Smith, Cameron McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, Max Anstie (U.K.) and Jo Shimoda (Japan) are all in the conversation for wins and championships on either coast.

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 5 — Tampa on February 8 at Raymond James Stadium.

Round 6 — Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, February 15, at Ford Field.

Round 8 — Daytona Beach on Saturday, March 1, at Daytona International Speedway.

Round 10 — Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, March 22, at Protective Stadium.

Round 12 — Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, April 5, at Gillette Stadium.

Round 14 — East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, April 19, at MetLife Stadium.

Round 15 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 26, at Acrisure Stadium.

The expansive Monster Energy Supercross FanFest outside footprint features, first and foremost, unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs. As the name implies, FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying.

For Tampa’s February 8 event, gates open and practice and qualifying starts at 12 Noon, FanFest hours are 12 Noon to 6 p.m., opening ceremonies are at 6:30 p.m. and the race starts at 7 p.m. Tickets and FanFest Passes are available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Raymond James Stadium is located at 4201 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. For local Tampa race event info, visit www.supercrosslive.com/tickets/tampa-fl/feb-8-2025.

All 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and all 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship will be streamed live domestically on Peacock, while broadcast coverage will be shared between NBC, USA Network and CNBC. The complete television schedule and broadcast talent lineup will be released closer to the start of the season. In a strategic effort to continue maximizing the television and streaming viewing audience, all rounds will continue to have a prime Central or Eastern time zone start, so all Pacific time zone races will start at 8:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the official Monster Energy Newsletter at www.supercrosslive.com for up-to-date ticket information and promotional offers.