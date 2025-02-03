Families are invited to a celebration of friendship and fun as Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from now through Sunday, February 9. Families can join their favorite Sesame Street friends including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more for fun-filled weekends every Saturday and Sunday.

Each weekend of the event, families can enjoy the Sesame Street pirate theme with activities including storytime, interactive dance parties, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and the all-new show Elmo and the Bookaneers. Pirate-themed Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends will take place on Saturday and Sunday, February 1-2 and 8-9.

Annual Passes and Preschool Cards Are the Best Way To Join the PaRrrty!

A Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Annual Pass is the best way to enjoy an entire year of family fun, thrilling attractions, and exciting seasonal events. Membership includes unlimited admission, access to vibrant seasonal events and exclusive pass member benefits, like free guest tickets, free parking and special savings on merchandise as well as food and beverages. Annual passes for 2025 are on sale now, starting as low as $15.75 per month with no down payment.

For a limited time, Florida families can also register for a 2025 Preschool Card, granting children under the age of 5 free admission to both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Water Park. Registration is exclusive to Florida residents for free and is only available online through Monday, February 3.

Guests can visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/ to purchase tickets and learn more about the annual pass program's benefits and monthly rewards.

