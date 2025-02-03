The highly anticipated TECO Family BBQ Cook-off for Charity is back for another year of delicious food, fun activities and community support. Hosted by current and former Tampa Electric Company (TECO) employees, this popular annual event is set for Saturday, February 22, at the International Independent Showmen’s Association in Riverview. The gates will open at 10 a.m., with tickets priced at $15 for attendees ages 11 and up, and free admission for children 10 and under.

Founded in 2009 as a friendly competition among friends, the barbecue cook-off has since evolved into a major community event. This marks the 14th annual edition of the cook-off, which continues to grow in both size and impact.

“This year’s event promises to be another great celebration, bringing together TECO employees — past and present — and the community to support a great cause,” said Tiffany Bornfleth, project communications coordinator. “All proceeds from the event will benefit the Children’s Cancer Center, and we invite everyone to join us for a day of family-friendly fun!”

The Children’s Cancer Center is a nonprofit organization that has been providing emotional, financial and educational support to children battling cancer and chronic blood disorders for over 40 years. With over 30 support programs in place, the center offers crucial assistance to not only the children but also their families, ensuring they have the resources needed to navigate their challenging journeys.

Founded in 1974, the Children’s Cancer Center’s mission is rooted in the understanding that when a child is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, the entire family is affected. As such, its programs provide holistic support to meet the needs of all family members, helping them cope with the emotional and financial toll of the illness.

In addition to the competition, attendees will enjoy free samples from all the barbecue teams and a range of exciting activities suitable for all ages, including games, raffles and a car show. The event continues to be a cherished tradition in the community, fostering connections and promoting philanthropy through good food and shared experiences.

The International Independent Showmen’s Association is located at 6915 Riverview Dr. in Riverview. For more information, you can contact Tina Lukcic at 813-228-1341 or via email at tllukcic@tecoenergy.com.