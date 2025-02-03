The purpose of the Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative (THHI) is to lead the Tampa/Hillsborough County Continuum of Care (CoC) in collaboration with agencies to develop and provide innovative solutions to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring in Hillsborough County.

This collaboration, with a wide range of partners, engages and mobilizes systems of care on a local, regional and national level to develop effective prevention and intervention services for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires CoC to conduct a Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of persons experiencing homelessness at least every two years. The Tampa/Hillsborough County CoC conducts a homeless count annually. According to HUD, each community shall make every effort to count all homeless individuals living outdoors, in shelters and in transitional housing.

“The Point-in-Time Count is our annual event, during which we survey our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness,” said THHI Director of Data Systems Sergio Santiago. “The data this event gathers is used by the federal and state governments to make all sorts of important decisions, so we put a lot of effort into making sure this event is a success.”

The community can get involved by signing up to a survey at www.thhi.org/pitsignup and participating in this great event.

“The PIT Count is more than just a requirement; it’s an opportunity for our community to come together, see the reality of homelessness firsthand and take action,” said Antoinette Hayes-Triplett, CEO at THHI. “Every volunteer plays a crucial role in ensuring that no one is invisible and that we have the data needed to drive real solutions. I encourage everyone to step forward, join us and be part of the effort to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring in Hillsborough County.”

THHI needs more than 500 volunteers, who will be asked to interview people experiencing unsheltered homelessness and collect data about them and their experiences.

“The PIT Count allows us all to come together and help make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring,” Santiago said. “We hope to rally the community to unite and have a great count.”

THHI’s PIT Count will be held on Tuesday, February 27. If you would like to learn more about THHI or want to volunteer to help with the 2025 PIT Count, you can visit THHI’s website at www.thhi.org.