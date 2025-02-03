By United States Navy Band

To celebrate 100 years of service to America, the United States Navy Concert Band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group join forces for a series of performances across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Florida from Tuesday, March 11, through Wednesday, April 2. Locally, the band will perform free concert at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Monday, March 24, at 7 p.m. Performance details can be found by visiting the band’s website at www.navyband.navy.mil.

All U.S. Navy Band concerts are family-friendly events meant to connect community members across the country with their Navy. Combining three of the Navy Band’s elite ensembles will create a dynamic musical production featuring traditional wind band repertoire, Broadway showstoppers, pop and patriotic favorites, sure to delight audiences of all ages.

In 2025, the United States Navy celebrates 250 years of defending freedom and protecting America’s interests around the world. As the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy, the United States Navy Band is honored to mark this historic milestone throughout the year bringing the Navy where ships can’t go, telling the Navy story, instilling pride and patriotism and representing the professionalism of more than 330,000 active-duty sailors serving around the world 24/7.

Celebrating 50 years, the RP Funding Center (originally known as the Lakeland Civic Center and later The Lakeland Center) has been a cornerstone of the Lakeland community. It has hosted legendary performances, events and conventions that have created cherished memories and enriched the lives of generations.

Beyond entertainment, the RP Funding Center has served as a powerful engine of economic growth, driving tourism, supporting local businesses and creating jobs. Its contributions have profoundly shaped Lakeland’s prosperity and cultural identity. The legacy of the RP Funding Center will continue to thrive, inspiring new generations for the next 50 years and beyond.

The RP Funding Center is located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland. For more information, visit https://rpfundingcenter.com/.