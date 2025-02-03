Tampa Bay business leader and philanthropist Tom Pepin announced today the creation of the Pepin Family Office (PFO). Additionally, Pepin has chosen former President of the Florida Senate Tom Lee to serve as chief executive officer for PFO. In this pivotal position, Lee will oversee strategic initiatives, guide the family’s investment efforts and help shape the next chapter of its commitment to improving the Tampa Bay community. A respected leader and public servant, Lee brings decades of business and political experience to PFO.

“As we continue to build on our family’s financial and philanthropic endeavors, Tom Lee brings a focused and strategic approach to foster innovative partnerships and drive measurable change in our business and our community,” said Tom. “As a close friend for several decades, I know Tom Lee also shares a deep understanding of family and community service that will help us achieve our altruistic goals.”

“I have known Tom for more than 20 years, and he has an unwavering drive to make a difference in the lives of others,” added former Florida House Speaker Will Weatherford. “His leadership continues to inspire and uplift those around him, and his legacy of impact in our community will continue as he works with the Pepin Family.”

“I have devoted much of my professional life to public service out of love for this community,” said Lee. “The Pepin Family and I share a deep commitment to preserving and enhancing our community’s quality of life for future generations. I am excited to join the Pepin Family as they continue to play a key role in the Tampa Bay business and philanthropic landscape.”

In his role as CEO, Lee will also work closely with Tom’s daughter, Tina Pepin, executive director of the Pepin Family Foundation, as she carries on the Pepin tradition of giving back to the community. The foundation’s legacy includes the Pepin Heart Institute, the Pepin Academies for children with learning disabilities and a new commitment toward the mental health and wellness of first responders.

Lee’s extensive background includes serving as president of the Florida Senate (2004-06) and representing the Tampa Bay area in the Florida Senate for 18 years. His expertise in public policy, community engagement and organizational leadership will play a vital role in advancing the Pepin Family Office initiatives.

About the Pepin Family Foundation

The Pepin Family Foundation is a family-led nonprofit focused on health care, education and mental health and wellness services for frontline professionals. From its support of students with disabilities at Pepin Academies to its groundbreaking cardiac care at Pepin Heart Institute, the foundation’s initiatives embody a commitment to creating a stronger, healthier Tampa Bay. For more information, visit https://pepinfamilyfoundation.org/.