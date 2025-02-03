Michelle Mason loves meeting new people and customer service. She also loves painting.

When she moved to the Tampa Bay area from Indiana last year, she was looking for a service-based business.

Then she stumbled on painting.

Mason is the owner of Tampa’s That 1 Painter franchise. Her business offers residential and commercial painting, drywall repair, pressure washing and more for customers from Land O’ Lakes to Venice.

“Getting to go into each customer’s home, get to know them, understand their needs and then bring their vision to life and get to see that end result and be a part of that home improvement for them has been the best part,” Mason said.

The local, woman-owned business prioritizes the customer’s experience. Mason and her five employees make sure to inconvenience customers as little as possible.

From caring for household items to the final cleanup, Mason said That 1 Painter makes sure the home is protected throughout the process.

If a customer is not completely satisfied, That 1 Painter is going to fix it. And it offers a three-year warranty.

“We consider ourselves the best house guests our customer will ever have,” she said.

That 1 Painter offers more than just interior and exterior painting, as the company also offers staining, odor removal, repairs, carpentry and caulking.

The challenge for Mason has been stepping into a male-dominated field while relocating to Florida, but the business’ growth has motivated her throughout.

That 1 Painter also hosts a ‘Paint It Forward’ program, a way to give back to the community.

Last year, Mason and her team painted a classroom at Brandon High School, donating labor and materials to transform the room with a fresh coat of paint. In partnership with Sherwin Williams, That 1 Painter offers its services for the program free of charge.

“That was one of the major reasons that I was so drawn to the That 1 Painter business model,” Mason said.

And her favorite paint color, especially for home accents, is ‘naval’ from Sherwin Williams.

For more information on That 1 Painter and to see a full list of services offered, visit https://that1painter.com/tampa-bradenton/. To contact That 1 Painter, call 813-413-1684 or email tampabradenton@that1painter.com.