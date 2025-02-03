After four years of military service as an Army artilleryman, including a deployment to Syria, Alan Torres found himself struggling with a lack of clarity and purpose.

“I was completely lost,” Torres shared. “I had no direction, no purpose and had lost the motivation I once had.”

Yoga became his lifeline, helping him overcome significant challenges and find a path to healing. Inspired by his own transformation, Torres founded O.M. Yoga & Training in 2022, a mobile yoga service designed to eliminate barriers by bringing classes directly to clients’ preferred locations and customizing every session to their unique needs and goals.

As both a registered yoga teacher and certified personal trainer, Torres created a business that breaks away from the traditional yoga studio setting.

“I recognized from my own experience that traditional yoga studios can sometimes feel unfamiliar or not suited to everyone’s needs, especially when starting out,” he said.

Coupled with the growing demand for mindfulness and movement practices after the pandemic, he developed a mobile service to bring yoga, meditation and mobility sessions directly to clients.

“Our challenges actually turned out to be our greatest opportunities,” Torres said. “Your home, the office, or a favorite outdoor spot — we bring the practice anywhere.”

From private sessions to special events like bachelorette parties and birthdays, Torres’ mobile service has brought yoga to Airbnb guests, homeowners associations, local businesses and even professional athletes. His sessions provide clients with the rejuvenating benefits of yoga in the comfort of their own spaces, facilitating relaxation and convenience by eliminating the need to travel.

The name ‘O.M.’ reflects the duality of Torres’ journey: In the military, the letters ‘O’ and ‘M’ are referred to as ‘Oscar’ and ‘Mike,’ respectively, which together form the call sign ‘on the move.’ In yoga, ‘om’ is known as the sacred vibration that encompasses all of existence. ‘O.M.’ honors Torres’ military background while paying homage to the roots of yoga.

Torres’ dedication to service has always been a core part of who he is. During his time in the Army, he excelled in roles focused on serving others, and today his mobile yoga service continues that mission.

“I’m passionate about supporting people and being there for them on their journeys,” he said.

O.M. Yoga & Training, a SBA-certified, service-disabled veteran-owned business, offers a wide range of services, including workplace wellness programs, meditative sound healing and complimentary wellness consultations.

Booking is easy, and sessions can be customized to fit your needs. For more details or to schedule a session, visit www.omyogaandtraining.com, email admin@omyogaandtraining.com or call 813-334-6336.